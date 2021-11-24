Anthony Anderson and Hugh Dancy to SHARE screen space for Law & Order revival series

Anthony Anderson is the first Law & Order veteran to sign on for Season 21. Meanwhile, Hugh Dancy has been cast in the main role in the revival of Dick Wolf's classic crime thriller.

According to Deadline, Anderson, who has signed a one-year contract, will reprise his role as Detective Kevin Bernard, which he portrayed on Law & Order from Seasons 18 to 20. Along with Sam Waterston, he is one of two original cast members who were contacted early on about returning in a big role. However, Waterston is still in talks to join the show. Meanwhile, Dancy will take on a new role as an Assistant District Attorney. He adds another new cast member to the franchise, Jeffrey Donovan, who has also been hired as a lead, portraying an NYPD detective.

Dancy is most recognised for his role as Will Graham in the NBC series "Hannibal." Dancy also appeared opposite Aaron Paul and Michelle Monaghan in Hulu's cult drama "The Path." On the other hand, since the show's inception in 2014, Anderson has starred in and executive produced ABC's Black-ish, which is now in its eighth and final season. UTA, Artists First, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman represent him.

Meanwhile, Wolf and writer-showrunner Rick Eid's new Law & Order will follow the old split approach, focusing on "the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders." Law & Order is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Wolf, Eid, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski are executive producers.

