Anthony Hopkins on being 'asleep' during Oscar win: Didn't expect it, the main contender was Chadwick Boseman

Anthony Hopkins opened up about his Oscar win and revealed the reason why he went to bed instead of watching the ceremony.

One of the biggest talking points of Oscars 2021 was the Best Actor win. The top honour was bagged by Anthony Hopkins for his performance in The Father. While the actor wasn't present at the ceremony to collect the award, it was later revealed that he was in fact, asleep in Wales where he was vacationing during the time. The 83-year-old actor became the oldest actor to win an Oscar in the acting category and in a recent interview, opened up about what really happened when he won the Oscar.

The actor recently appeared in an interview with ITV's Lorraine and revealed why he was asleep during the coveted ceremony. Recalling the events of the night, Hopkins said, "I wasn't being cynical, I didn't expect to get it at all. You know, the main contender was Chadwick Boseman." He further added that the Academy had asked the nominees to be in cities like London or LA and that he was on a vacation in Wales at the time.

Further adding that he feels he is getting "too old" to travel, he decided to continue with his vacation and "went to bed." The actor further stated that he heard the news of his Oscar win after he got a message from his agent at 5 am saying, "you've won the Oscar."

Hopkins maintained that he didn't expect it and spoke about his speech saying, "The next morning I made a little speech of thanks to the Academy and Chadwick Boseman."

The Oscars 2021 ceremony did receive flak this year for keeping the Best Actor announcement as the last one as opposed to its regular format of revealing the Best Picture winner.

