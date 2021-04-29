Anthony Hopkins celebrates Oscars 2021 win by dancing with Salma Hayek in a sweet video; Watch

Anthony Hopkins' Oscars 2021 win celebration involved a fun dance with actress Salma Hayek.

Anthony Hopkins recently won the Best Actor Award at the 93rd Academy Awards. The veteran actor carved his name in history for being the oldest actor to win an acting Oscar at the age of 83. While the actor was in Wales during the awards ceremony and couldn't attend the event, he shared a video thanking the Academy and also paid a tribute to fellow nominee Chadwick Boseman. The actor was later seen in a celebratory mode in Salma Hayek's video.

Hayek took to Instagram to share a sweet video of Hopkins dancing along with her as they celebrated his second Oscar win in an illustrious career. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Celebrating with the king @anthonyhopkins his 2nd Oscar for his extraordinary performance in The Father."

In the video, Anthony can be seen at his home in Wales to Leonard Cohen‘s song Dance Me to the End of Love. Salma Hayek can be seen joining Hopkins midway in his dance and towards the end of the video, the duo share a sweet hug.

Check out Salma Hayek's post here:

Hopkins won the second Oscar of his career for The Father. The actor had previously won, Best Actor for his performance in The Silence of the Lambs. The actor competed alongside actors such as Chadwick Boseman for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Steven Yeun for Minari, Riz Ahmed for The Sound of Metal, and Gary Oldman for Mank at the 2021 Academy Awards. While Hopkins' win seemed to disappoint fans who were rooting for Chadwick Boseman, the late actor's family have clarified that his loss can't be called a snub.

ALSO READ: Chadwick Boseman's family REACTS to the late actor losing to Anthony Hopkins at Oscars 2021

Share your comment ×