Anthony Hopkins REVEALS he’s celebrating 45 years of sobriety; Shares a message for fans battling addiction

Anthony Hopkins recently detailed his journey of battling addiction and revealed that he’s celebrating 45 years of sobriety this year.

Hollywood veteran Anthony Hopkins recently marked a major milestone in his personal life. The Academy award-winner recently took to Instagram and revealed that he is now celebrating 45 years of sobriety. He wrote a lengthy statement to mark his newest feet. The Silence Of The Lambs star started by greeting his fans and reflecting on the new year. He admitted that while 2020 was a tough year full of challenges and isolation for several people across the globe, for him it marked the wake-up call he had in life, 45 years ago.

He continued by stating that 45 years ago he was “Drinking myself to death,” he then recalled how he felt at the time. Pondering at that moment on whether he wanted to live or die, and his choice was to live. The veteran then stated that while he still has highs and lows, and days where he is unsure about his journey, he assures himself by saying “hang in there.” Anthony then went on to share a message with his young fans that are battling addiction. “Today is the tomorrow you were so worried about yesterday,” Anthony shared while telling everyone to not give up on their road to sobriety.

“Just keep in there, just keep fighting. Be bold, and mighty forces will come to your aid,” Anthony concluded. The Hannibal star then left his fans with parting words, saying that these sayings have sustained him throughout his life, and that is all he has. He then wished his fans a happy new year and hoped that this turns out to be the best year.

