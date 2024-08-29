Anthony Mackie Admits Tom Holland ‘You’re Right’ for THIS Reason

Anthony Mackie and Tom Holland share quite a bond that extends far beyond just being co-stars. They both have played important characters in the MCU when the Avengers have been assembled to fight against all the odds. Anthony portrayed Sam Wilson, aka Falcon, whereas Tom starred in as Spider-Man. However, with no Peter Parker’s existence in the world, we don’t know how the story will unfold but in real life, Mackie and Holland are great friends.

Tom has been bearing the responsibility with his Spider-Man movie franchise and evolved as a character. Now, as Anthony is gearing up for his new solo movie Captain America: Brave New World, he took a hilarious and playful jibe at Tom Holland, showcasing their off-screen bond.

Anthony Mackie was introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Falcon in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Since then, his character has not only expanded in other Avenger movies, but he also evolved to become the new Captain America after Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) stepped down. Mackie first took up the suit and shield in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier miniseries and is carrying forward the mantle in Captain America: Brave New World.

After the trailer dropped along with a few speculations and spoilers, fans have been super excited about the new Marvel movie. However, Anthony couldn’t stand still without taking a jibe at his frenemy Tom Holland. Sharing a few glimpses on his Instagram handle from the San Diego Comic-Con with a caption that read, “I had to take time and let the scope of what happened set in. You were right, Tom Holland; it is different when you go with your own movie!”

However, their playful banter gave a chance to their fandom to express their excitement about Anthony Mackie’s return as the new Captain America. One of them wrote, “He will stay beefing with Holland till he’s 90.” Another internet user commented on X (previously Twitter), “Bro is never gonna let this beef with Tom Holland go.” Another user penned, “Tom Holland went too hard on him that day, he isn’t over it even after so many years, lol.”

Well, to give a little recap, Anthony Mackie and The Crowded Room star’s beef started in 2016 during the press tour for Captain America: Civil War. Tom had gotten himself targetted by Anthony in his initial days. Following this in 2018, Holland took a jab at the Twisted Metal actor for not having a standalone movie. However, now that Mackie has it, he doesn’t waste any time responding back at the Spider-Man actor. He mentioned that he will make sure Tom Holland attends the premiere of Captain America: Brave New World.

Well, what are your thoughts about Tom Holland and Anthony Mackie’s fun banter? Let us know in the comments.

