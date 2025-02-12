Anthony Mackie Has a Message for Tom Holland; Is He Hinting at Avengers: Doomsday Filming?

Anthony Mackie is just getting started with his new leading role in Captain America: Brave New World. The actor recently made a comment for Tom Holland, which might have hinted at the Avengers: Doomsday filming.

During the red carpet of the aforementioned and the highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe film, the actor from 8 Mile was asked if he has a message for Tom Holland by Variety.

Replying to the reporter, Anthon Mackie went on to mention, “Hey Tom, looking forward to seeing you when I get to London, baby. You’re beautiful.” This hints at the upcoming Avengers movie, Avengers: Doomsday, as the film in discussion was recently announced to begin its initial filming in London.

As per a report by TheWrap, Avengers: Doomsday will begin its principal photography in England in March this year. While not much has been revealed about the cast, the Twisted Metal actor's comment also hints at him being involved alongside Tom Holland.

The actors who have been announced till now are Robert Downey Jr., who will be playing the role of Dr. Doom, as well as the stars from The Fantastic Four: First Steps. This list includes Pedro Pascal, who will be seen playing the character of Reed Richards aka Mr. Fantastic; Joseph Quinn, who will play Johnny Storm aka The Human Torch, along with Vanessa Kirby, who will portray the role of Sue Storm aka Invisible Woman, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who will be seen on screen as Ben Grimm aka The Thing.

Captain America: Brave New World will show Mackie’s Sam Wilson taking full control of the mantle that once belonged to Steve Rogers’s man out of time. The movie has also welcomed Harrison Ford to the MCU, playing the character of U.S. President Thaddeus Ross and Red Hulk.