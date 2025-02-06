Anthony Mackie Hints at Exciting Way Captain America Will Connect to Avengers Doomsday: 'Sam at His Finest...'

Anthony Mackie is set to step into the shoes of Captain America in the upcoming franchise movie, Brave New World. In a conversation with a media portal, the actor shared that he will reprise the role of Sam Wilson while also taking up the iconic superhero shield.

Moreover, Mackie claimed that the Marvel Universe is exploring the possibility of merging the storylines of his newest release with Avengers: Doomsday.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, the Mile 8 star shared that his character will be fully settled into the responsibilities of Captain America by the time Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr., appears on screen.

The father of four revealed, “By the time you get to Doomsday, you’ll have Sam at his finest point and his finest hour coming off of this battle of basically saving the world from Red Hulk.”

Mackie further shared, “We see by the end of the movie (Captain America: Brave New World) that Sam has 100% definitively become Captain America. Like, there’s no question. After seeing this movie, his ability, his compassion, and just everything about his leadership... everything about him screams Captain America.”

Adding to the excitement of fans, Brave New World producer Nate Moore confirmed during a press conference that Anthony Mackie, as Sam Wilson/Captain America, will play the main lead in Avengers: Doomsday.

The producer stated that no Avengers movie has been built without Captain America, and now it is Mackie’s time to shine as the superhero—while not being Steve Rogers.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to begin filming in March 2025, while Captain America: Brave New World is set to hit theaters on February 14.