Anthony Mackie PRAISES Marvel co star Sebastian Stan on his transformation into rock star Tommy Lee

Anthony Mackie recently commented on his The Falcon and the Winter Soldier co-star Sebastian Stan’s transformation into rock star Tommy Lee for the series Pam & Tommy.

Marvel star Anthony Mackie recently got candid about his Captain America co-star Sebastian Stan’s transformation into rock star Tommy Lee for the upcoming Hulu series Pam & Tommy. In a chat with Variety, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier actor said the change is "It's amazing.” "He sent me a video on set and a few photos and I was blown away. I was really surprised and impressed that he was able to do it. I was horrified [when he took the role]. I was like, 'What are you doing? You're playing Tommy Lee?' And the first picture he sent me, it's just humbling when you see your friend and he succeeds."

"He crushed it. I mean, he was really able to transform, and that's every actor's dream with every role you play," added Mackie, who won best duo with Stan at the MTV awards show for their Marvel Disney+ series. "Sebastian is a great actor," he continued, "Him getting his just due and people getting to see him for the chameleon that he is — not just the beautifully amazing, blue-eyed god that he is — it's very refreshing to see your friend win."

If you didn’t know, British actress Lily James, 32, and Stan, 38, will essay the roles of Pamela Anderson and Lee, respectively, with the eight-episode drama telling the story of the Hollywood couple's infamous leaked sex tape and the scandal that followed. The first official look at their physical transformations was released earlier this month.

