Anthony Mackie Reacts To Red Hulk-Trump Comparisons & 'Rudest Celebrity' Claims: 'Go to the Movies and Chill'

Anthony Mackie takes up the shield in Captain America: Brave New World 11 years after his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. He acknowledges that it's his 'Oscar' moment and time to shine. Recently, the actor has also put an end to rumors about his conduct and unfounded claims linking a character in his film to Donald Trump.

According to Esquire magazine, as he says, for Mackie, this is the role that "is my Oscar because I’ve been overlooked so many times in my career." He believes after all the years of rejection for major awards, like in movies Brother to Brother, Half Nelson, The Banker, and The Hurt Locker, where he gave performances worthy of an Oscar, but those were never nominated, Cap is his moment.

Leading a film like Captain America: Brave New World within the Marvel Cinematic Universe must feel like belated recognition that has been almost two decades coming. While he is excited about the movie, he is not as excited about the political rhetoric surrounding it. With Harrison Ford playing a U.S. president who turns into the Red Hulk, comparisons to Donald Trump have been rampant.

He said, "I hope, as a country, we’re tired of all the political jousting. Let’s just go to the movies and chill the f**k out."

Mackie dismissed those discussions, hoping that audiences can separate entertainment from political debates and just enjoy the film. He said that it didn't matter how the character was conceived; controversy would have ensued.

He added, "We could’ve made this motherf**ker yellow and it would’ve been a problem."

When asked if he is the "rudest celebrity," something that's perpetuated by a viral story about an encounter at a gas station, Mackie shared his perspective. At the time, he was also receiving a record number of missed calls and AI-generated death threats.

When a fan suddenly approached him, he declined to engage with the individual, stating that his response was not about lack of courtesy but his personal situation. He further pointed out an unrealistic aspect of one detail in the story and raised questions on whether anyone would want to smoke beside a gas pump.