Anthony Mackie recalls a funny incident from Captain America: Civil War; Says 'I had mud & grass in my face'

Anthony Mackie was expected to make a swift landing like a bird as his character has wings. But, the twist comes in when the actor lands on his face instead of how it was meant to be.
Captain America: Civil War,Hollywood,Anthony Mackie
The Hollywood actor Anthony Mackie who featured in Marvel Cinematic Universe films reportedly recalled a funny incident that took place during the filming of Captain America: Civil War while talking to Entertainment Weekly. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie reportedly said that he sat down with the directors and the film's graphic's team to discuss a scene. This particular scene required the actor to land swiftly like a bird. The Hollywood actor, Anthony Mackie goes on to add that he did a lot of research to see how to best make the landing.

Anthony Mackie who plays Sam Wilson was expected to make a swift landing like a bird as his character has wings. But, the twist comes in when the actor lands on his face instead of how it was meant to be. The actor revealed that he had mud and grass on his face. Anthony Mackie reportedly states that when he fell on his face, the entire unit burst out laughing. On the work front, Anthony Mackie will feature in the Disney + series called The Falcon and the Winter Soldier along with actor Sebastian Stan.

The actor had previously shared a picture on his Twitter account to reveal that the shoot of the series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier had indeed kicked off. The fans and followers of the Hollywood star Anthony Mackie are delighted to hear the funny incident the actor shared while talking to Entertainment Weekly.

Credits :comicbook.com, getty images

