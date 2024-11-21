Anthony Mackie Reveals Chris Evans' And His Hilarious Reaction To Him Becoming 2nd Captain America; DEETS Here

Anthony Mackie is headed to play the role of Captain America in the new Marvel movie, Captain America: Brave New World. As the actor donned the superhero suit with the iconic shield in his hand, Mackie recalled Chris Evans’ hilarious reaction to him playing the part.

While making an appearance at Disney’s APAC Showcase, the actor opened up on what the audience can expect from his character in the upcoming movie and what Evans thought of him stepping into the shoes of Captain America.

While addressing the audience at the Disney event, the Falcon and the Winter Soldier star revealed that he brought up the topic of playing Captain America with Evans during a football match hosted at the latter’s home.

Evans, the original Captain America, has donned the suit in nine Marvel movies, and Mackie recalled that as he sat down with the Hollywood star to discuss the character, he passed on the last two pages of the script from Avengers: End Game.

The Twisted Metal actor shared that post the handing over, “When I read it, we just hugged each other and jumped around in a circle.”

Meanwhile, Mackie had an interactive session at the event held in Singapore, where one from the audience asked if the new Captain America would be able to handle the mantle of the original one, assuming that he is still Sam Wilson and not Steve Rogers.

The actor responded by stating that while his character is evolving, Wilson will still be rooted in serving soldiers but with new responsibilities.

Mackie went on to explain that he is a different kind of Captain America, especially because Wilson works without the Super Soldier serum. He revealed, “It’s very different with the serum—you can fight anybody.”

Anthony further added, “When you don’t have the serum, you have to be smart and engineer different ways of defeating [enemies]. With Sam being a counselor, he uses more of his brains than brawn. He uses more of his wit than his fist. He’s more of a friend to everyone.”

Captain America: Brave New World is set to hit theaters on February 14, 2025.

