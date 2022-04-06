Anthony Mackie reveals a fun detail about how he's preparing for Captain America 4

Anthony Mackie offered a humorous secret about his character preparation as he prepares for Captain America 4 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Following the spectacular end of Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga, Phase 4 has brought and continues to bring many changes to the MCU.

While Marvel Studios has remained tight-lipped about Captain America 4 since the news broke, Mackie is clearly gearing up for his solo film. The MCU actor discussed how he has several songs that he listens while conducting character prep for every part in a recent interview with Variety, which took place at the 2022 Grammy Awards. When asked what music best depicts his part in Captain America 4, Mackie mentioned a Tupac song, but couldn't say anything about it on camera because of the explicit lyrics.

Anthony said as per Screenrant, "I can't say it on camera, but it's a Tupac song. And it starts off, 'First off, dot dot dot dot dot dot ..." Despite all of the anticipation surrounding Sam's transformation into Captain America, little information regarding his solo film has surfaced so far. However, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ended its run in late April 2021, which was immediately followed by news that Captain America 4 was in the works. Before the release of his film, it is unknown when Mackie will appear again in the MCU.

Meanwhile, Mackie's current statement on the film shows he's already planning for it. After starring in so many MCU films as a supporting character, it's understandable that the actor is looking forward to his forthcoming lead role. Marvel Studios will presumably offer moviegoers a clearer sense of what to anticipate from Captain America 4 as the year 2022 unfolds.

