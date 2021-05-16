Anthony Mackie reveals he 'forced' his kids to watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Anthony Mackie opens up about his family watching his work, especially his kids, and why they weren't excited to watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Anthony Mackie who recently starred in Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier became the beloved new Captain America in the series. The actor's character of Sam Wilson was termed as the 'deserving' successor to Steve Roger's Captain by fans but it seems Mackie's kids haven't been far too thrilled about the same. The actor whilst recently appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers spoke about how his family reacted to his Captain America stint.

In the interview, Meyers asked Anthony if his kids were excited to see him take on a new suit and become Captain America in the series. Surprising everyone with his response, Mackie quipped, "We're a board game family so I had to force them to watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier."

Stating further that his kids are not much into Marvel stuff, the actor denied them being crazy over his work in the Marvel films and series.

Mackie shares four sons with his ex-wife Sheleta Chapital. The actor has in the past revealed that his kids range in the age group of 4 to 11. Previously, he had also opened up about their reaction to seeing him become the new Captain America to which he had revealed that they failed to recognize him.

Anthony had revealed that his younger sons hadn't recognized him in the new suit as they watched the final episode of the Marvel show together. While the Falcon and the Winter Soldier has wrapped up its first season, the series is expected to get a follow-up season.

