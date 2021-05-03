Anthony Mackie reveals his kids didn't recognize him as Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Anthony Mackie reveals what it was like to watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale with his kids and how they reacted to it.

Marvel series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier wrapped up its first season recently and it has been receiving a lot of praises from fans. The show unveiled Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson as the new Captain America and it turned out to be an emotional moment for many to see a Black character take on the Cap's mantle. The series has left netizens impressed with Mackie's act and his character's calm and level-headed persona.

The actor recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight about his journey as the new Captain and also made a candid confession about his family's reaction to the same. While Mackie expressed his happiness over the love that the show has received, he stated that it was a different experience for his four sons.

Anthony revealed that his younger sons didn't recognize him in his Captain America getup and had a rather funny reaction to it. He recalled what watching the finale was like at home saying, "They looked at the screen and go, "Dad! The guy looks just like you!" And I'm like "I know." And the five-year-old goes, "He sounds like you, too!" They can't put together that I'm on TV and the couch at the same time. So the little one goes, "You know Dad, you can be Captain America!" I was like, "Thanks, man, I appreciate it", via ET.

For the unreversed, Mackie debuted as Captain America in the finale episode of the show and also unveiled his new suit and Falcon wings with a Wakandan upgrade. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is expected to have a second season but an official confirmation is yet to be made about the same.

