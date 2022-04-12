Anthony Mackie REVEALS his reaction to being cast as the next Captain America; Says his mind was blown

In a recent chat at the CMT Awards red carpet, Anthony Mackie opened up about being the next Captain America. The second Marvel series to debut on Disney Plus, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, ended with Mackie's Sam Wilson aka the Falcon taking on the onus of the role of Captain America after Steve Rogers played by Chris Evans passed on his shield to him at the end of Avengers: End Game.

After the announcement that Mackie will be starring in Captain America 4, fans were ecstatic. During the interview, Mackie expressed how honoured he was after taking on the mantle of Captain America and how important the role is to him. The host at the event asked Mackie to share what his reaction was to recieving the call about playing the successor of America's hero on screen, Mackie replied it was "mind-blowing." The actor hosted the 2022 CMT Music Awards alongside country music star Kelsea Ballerini who joined in on the fun from quarantine after testing positive for Covid.

Meanwhile, Mackie also shared that the role meant a lot to him since he is a father of boys who love all MCU movies and to be able to create something they can watch is the important part for him. He went on to add, via Comicbook, "We do all these movies, most of them our kids can't watch. But my kids were actually able to sit down and eat popcorn and watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, or Avengers, or all those movies. At this point, everything I do is for my little boys, so that's the fun part."

ALSO READ Sebastian Stan TEASES what fans can expect from Anthony Mackie's Captain America 4