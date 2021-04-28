Anthony Mackie REVEALS the unusual way he found out about Captain America 4; Says, 'I haven't heard anything'

*SPOILERS ALERT* Anthony Mackie, whose Sam Wilson officially took on the moniker of Captain America, with the shield and newly designed Wakandan flight suit included, in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale, shared that he's excited to see what happens with Captain America 4.

*SPOILERS ALERT* Anthony Mackie has been THE guy that MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans just can't get enough of thanks to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, whose exciting finale saw Sam Wilson aka Falcon (Mackie) finally fulfil Stever Rogers' (Chris Evans) wishes and take on the moniker of Captain America, with the shield and the newly designed Wakandan flight suit included. After The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Ep 6 aired came the subsequent news that a Captain America 4 movie was in the works.

Interestingly, it's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's showrunner Malcolm Spellman, who will be co-writing the script with Dalan Musson, a staff writer on the popular Disney+ series. While no casting has been confirmed for the same, all eyes are on Sam Wilson's story being continued. But did you the unusual way Anthony found out about Captain America 4? Right from the horse's mouth, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Mackie revealed, "I literally found out yesterday in a grocery store."

"The checkout guy named Dwayne, a cool cat, he's like, 'Yo, man. Is this real?!" [holds up a cellphone] "I'm like, 'I haven't heard anything,'" the 42-year-old actor recalled. Anthony noted that this is what he loved about working with Marvel as they call you and tell you, 'Come to LA. We wanna tell you what's going on.' Hence, Mackie is excited to see what happens with Captain America 4 but also stated that he hasn't "heard anything."

"What would be really bad is if the movie [Captain America 4] starts and I get blown out of the sky," Anthony further quipped to EW.

We can't wait to see what Anthony Mackie's MCU future has in store for him and fans!

