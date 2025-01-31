Anthony Mackie Reveals Why He Left Hollywood for New Orleans: 'Slowed My Career, But...'

Anthony Mackie shared in a new interview when and why he decided to leave Hollywood for a life in New Orleans, his home city.

In a new cover story for Esquire, the Captain America: Brave New World star, 46, opened up about his decision to move back to his native place, saying he was inspired to make the change in 2008 after spending a day fishing with friends and golfing with his uncle.

“Moving to New Orleans slowed my career in a way,” he said. “But it also gave me the peace of mind and the confidence, being outside of the business, that I can bring a natural humanity into my roles and the things that I do.”

Another benefit of the move was that it allowed him to bring his work home. Mackie’s 2023 Netflix thriller We Have a Ghost was filmed in New Orleans, as was the Peacock series Twisted Metal, which came out the same year.

His Twisted Metal co-star Stephanie Beatriz told Esquire that Mackie’s passion for New Orleans was evident on set, where he became a real caretaker, constantly checking in on the crew.

“It’s something that I’ve watched people I admire in the industry do—Andre Gower, Ted Danson, Anthony—they really take care of and pay attention to the things that they love,” Beatriz continued. “And one of the things that Anthony loves is New Orleans.”

Advertisement

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier actor also seeks a sense of normalcy for his four kids, whom he shares with ex-wife Shaletta Capital, which is much easier to provide in New Orleans than in Hollywood.

“I’ve always kept my personal life out of the business. I don’t allow people to photograph my kids. I don’t bring my kids around,” said Mackie. “I want my kids to be normal.”

Captain America: Brave New World debuts in theaters on Friday, February 14. In addition to Mackie, the fourth installment in the Captain America franchise stars Harrison Ford, Seth Rollins, Rosa Salazar, and more.