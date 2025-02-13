Anthony Mackie Shares DEETS About How He Prepared for the Role of Captain America

The world is waiting for a new MCU entry that is hoped to change the course. Starring Anthony Mackie, the outing is special to a lot of superhero fanatics as it will introduce a new Captain America.

Meanwhile, it is crucial to know that the film is special for Mackie as well, who recently opened up about how he prepared himself for the role of the man out of time.

Talking to Martin Javier, Anthony Mackie mentioned that it was an emotional moment for him when he first held the shield of Captain America. “It was a combination of a long road of work and patience. I never saw it coming; I never thought in any lifetime I would be Captain America,” the actor from The Night Before stated.

Further adding to his words, Mackie went on to state that in order to prepare for the role of Captain America, he did a lot of yoga as well as pilates. Per the Pain & Gain actor, this helped him be more flexible and gain an even tougher core strength.

Per Mackie, the reason he went for these options was because he had realized that this time, his role would need a lot more work than before; he would need to make his body fit for the suit and be even more on the wires.

The movie is being directed by Filipino-origin director Julius Onah, who has made a lot of Filipino fans proud. It was after the grand war, as seen in Avengers: Endgame, that Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), Captain America, gave his mantle and shield to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie).

Captain America: Brave New World would be the fourth outing of the superhero and will welcome new and big names from the Hollywood film industry. Alongside Mackie, be ready to be punched in the face by Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk, Giancarlo Esposito, and even great actors.