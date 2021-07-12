Anthony Mackie supports Sha'Carri Richardson & Naomi Osaka in ESPY Awards speech; Calls out US Olympics

Marvel star Anthony Mackie recently voiced support for Sha'Carri Richardson and Naomi Osaka after their turbulent time with US Olympics. Scroll down to see what he said.

Marvel star Anthony Mackie took centre stage this weekend when he hosted the 2021 ESPY Awards and the star used this opportunity to highlight some major issues! The 42-year-old started off by light humour, poking fun at the recent sanction placed on sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson, who was suspended from the U.S. Olympic team after a positive marijuana test.

Mackie said, "The greatest celebration of sports is back! We up here on a rooftop in New York City. Man, we're so high they wouldn't let us compete in the Olympics," as 21-year-old Richardson laughed in the audience. Mackie took it to another level and mentioned Richardson again, saying, "USA Track & Field: How you mess it up, dog? How do you justify banning Sha'Carri Richardson for smoking weed? Weed is a de-hancing drug — it doesn't make you do anything but want to watch another episode of Bob's Burgers. You never saw Snoop Dogg run anywhere!"

"I don't know how you justify not letting her run," he continued, adding, "And I don't know how you punish Naomi Osaka," referencing the tennis standout, 23, being fined for skipping media obligations at the French Open in May, citing mental health concerns.

"For prioritizing her mental health," said Mackie. "That's crazy. I'm no tennis exec, I don't know, but if my sport had one of the most popular and marketable athletes on the planet, you know what I would do? I would probably make sure she felt comfortable and respected. But hey, what do I know, right? I'm just Captain America."

