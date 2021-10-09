​​Anthony Mackie TEASES Real Steel 2 as he shares possible plot for sequel

​​Anthony Mackie recently opened up about the highly-anticipated sequel to Real Steel! If you didn’t know, the 43-year-old actor starred as Finn in the OG film back in 2011, with Hugh Jackman. The film followed the sport of robot boxing, and a struggling ex-boxer feels he’s found a champion in a discarded robot. Hugh Jackman aka Charlie, a debt-ridden former boxer, team up with his son Max to build and train a championship robot for a last shot at redemption.

Now, while chatting with EW, Anthony shared that he has an interesting idea already all thought out for the sequel. “I think the possibilities are endless. I always thought about the idea of going to the underground world and seeing what the reality is. The underground boxing circuit is so different than that last fight [the finale League match in the movie] with all the glitz and the glam and the polish. I feel like you can do a Mad Max meets Real Steel, and I could be Tina Turner.”

While the sequel isn’t confirmed, Hugh and director Shawn Levy have previously discussed a sequel for many years. As for his idea Anthony said that “it would be hilarious to show [Max] coming back as a grown adult now and he’s a successful businessman and he doesn’t have time for robot boxing. ‘That’s for kids!’ And he falls back in love with robot boxing and realizes that life is happier when you’re not stressed with work. I think that would be a great storyline.”

