Anthony Micheal Says His Mom Is The Reason He 'Turned Out Normal' After His Career As A Child Star; See Here

Anthony Michael Hall, in his interview on The View on June 21, 2021, shared his thoughts on his career origins and experiencing success at an early age. He broke through on the big screen at 15, playing Chevy Chase and Beverly D’Angelo’s son in the 1983 National Lampoon’s Vacation, and then starred opposite Molly Ringwald in the wildly popular 1984 romantic comedy Sixteen Candles.

Co-host Joy Behar also mentioned how Hall was always well-mannered on the set as she quipped, “You turned out normal, a lot of those child actors are all nuts.”

Hall attributed this to his childhood in New York City, explaining that although his family had money, his tough Irish-Italian Catholic mom ensured that he and his sister did not succumb to the glamour of Hollywood life. He also thanked his faith and family for being supportive and for giving him a sound footing while in the industry that comes with so much duality to any child actor.

ALSO READ: Alec Baldwin Claims Rust Prosecutors Withholding Evidence; Asks Court To Release Him From Manslaughter Charges

Anthony Michael Hall reflects on National Lampoon's Vacation and comedy legends

Looking back, he remarked, “Thank God I had that foundation of my faith and my family. Just kept pressing on,”

When discussing his work in National Lampoon’s Vacation, Anthony Michael Hall expressed quite a lot of joy and it is hard to describe it as anything other than an incredible experience to work with two comedy giants, Chevy Chase and John Candy. He even talked about how much he liked Saturday Night Live and described shooting the scene as a summer spent with legends who taught me about comedy.

Advertisement

Hall laughed, especially when co-host Sunny Hostin referred to the movie as the 40s-anniversary of filming, affirming the passage of time. When asked about one memorable scene in which his character pours a drink, Hall joked about the Irish humor involved and then proceeded to tell a funny story about the on-set atmosphere, as established by John Hughes, who backed up the proper setup for the scene with a Sinatra song. It helped make Hughes laugh His rendition was incredibly believable: apron and all; and this was besides the fact that Hall was using the skills of a professional bartender.

Anthony Michael Hall opens up about fame and its challenges

Anthony Michael Hall, the star of one of the eighty's most iconic movies The Breakfast Club, has not been shy about speaking about the troubles of fame. In a recent interview with The Independent conducted in 2021, he expressed that being a celebrity is like being in a horror movie, stating that being able to look at strangers and not know if they look at him contentedly, discontentedly, maliciously, or otherwise felt dreadful.

Advertisement

In an interview with Fox Digital News in September 2022, Hall stated that he originally did not anticipate amassing such a significant following at his age. For him, the first encounter of being applauded for his performances in movies is sensational and disturbing. He told GQ about how it was challenging to handle his newfound stardom at such a tender age, implying that it possibly took him two decades to accept what was coming his way.

Nonetheless, from the discussions presented above, the audience can get acquainted with the individual struggles that Hall experienced when joining Hollywood and trying to deal with the effects of overnight success at such a young age in his acting career.

ALSO READ: 'Beautiful, Intimate Moment': Ashanti Reflects On Nelly's Proposal Amid Pregnancy