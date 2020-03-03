Antonio Banderas all set to star in Tom Holland's upcoming film Uncharted; Read details

Antonio Banderas who is currently busy with his Spanish film Competencia Oficial will be playing a key role in Uncharted.

Antonio Banderas who is currently busy with his Spanish film Competencia Oficial alongside Penelope Cruz will be playing a key role in the upcoming film Uncharted. This film will see Spider-Man actor Tom Holland in the lead. Another powerhouse performer Mark Wahlberg will be playing a crucial role. The well-known actor Antonio Banderas recently received his first-ever Academy Award nomination. According to reports in Variety, the much-awaited film, Uncharted will have Ruben Fleischer of Venom fame as its director. News reports further add that Fleischer was a front runner for the director's job for Uncharted.

The film will reportedly also feature Sophia Ali and Tati Gabrielle of 'The 100' fame in pivotal roles. If the film Uncharted goes as per schedule, then the film will hit the silver screen on March 5, 2021. The highly anticipated film from Hollywood will see Nathan Drake's character who is a treasure hunter touring the globe in search of mysteries. The character is on a lookout for historical unsolved mysteries, and reveal the truth to the world. The film is backed by Charles Roven and Alex Gartner.

Makers of the film have not yet revealed what character the Once Upon a Time in Mexico star Antonio Banderas will essay in the Tom Holland starrer. The fans and the film audience are very excited about this project and looking forward to watching it on the big screen. Antonio Banderas is known for his roles in films like Desperado, Pain and Glory and The Skin I Live In.

