  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Antonio Banderas CONFIRMS that he has tested positive for COVID 19: I hope to overcome the suffering

Antonio Banderas confirmed that the actor has tested positive for the lethal coronavirus disease in a tweet today. Scroll down to see his statement.
12310 reads Mumbai
Antonio Banderas CONFIRMS that he has tested positive for COVID 19: I hope to overcome the sufferingAntonio Banderas CONFIRMS that he has tested positive for COVID 19: I hope to overcome the suffering

This just in: Iconic Spanish actor Antonio Banderas has tested positive for COVID-19, the Mask of Zorro star revealed in a tweet. The actor, who is celebrating his 60th birthday Monday, captioned a lengthy note to his fans, “Quiero contaros lo siguiente…,” which translates in English to: “I want to tell you all the following …” In the note written in Spanish, he shared that he is in quarantine because he tested positive for coronavirus.

 

The Desperado star also said, “I would like to add that I find myself relatively well, only a bit more tired than usual and confident that I will recuperate as soon as possible by following the medical instructions that I hope will help me overcome the infectious process that I am suffering and that has affected so many others around the planet.”

 

Banderas concluded by sharing that he plans to spend his downtime during quarantine reading, writing, resting and continuing to make plans to give “significance” to his newly entered 60th year of life, which are filled with “desires” and “illusions.” In a message to his fans, he wrote, “Un fuerte abrazo a todos,” which means, “A firm hug to everyone.”

 

Banderas isn't the first celebrity to contract the novel disease, the Spanish star joins a long list of celebrities that have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past, including Idris Elba, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Andy Cohen and more.

 

ALSO READ: Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas all set to work together for their upcoming movie

Credits :Twitter, Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Kangana Ranaut on Bollywood’s hypocrisy, being her own hero, shattering labels like ‘gold digger’
Sushant Singh Rajput, Mahesh Bhatt, Bandra DCP: Here’s who Rhea Chakraborty called and how many times
Sushant Singh Rajput’s former aide: Rhea Chakraborty removed us; gave him medicines after we left
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family friend on Rhea, Siddharth Pithani, Sandeep Ssingh and missing diary pages
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED to call Rhea Chakraborty again?
Indian Matchmaking fame Aparna Shewakramani on why she took the show, working with Sima Taparia and more
Inside Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s Haldi, Mehendi and Wedding ceremonies
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case: CBI probe to Bihar IPS Officer released
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered with his dog’s belt; he changed after Rhea entered, says ex assistant
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer’s shocking revelations: How Rhea Chakraborty took complete control of his life
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All about Supreme Court’s latest orders in the case

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement