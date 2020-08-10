Antonio Banderas CONFIRMS that he has tested positive for COVID 19: I hope to overcome the suffering

Antonio Banderas confirmed that the actor has tested positive for the lethal coronavirus disease in a tweet today. Scroll down to see his statement.

This just in: Iconic Spanish actor Antonio Banderas has tested positive for COVID-19, the Mask of Zorro star revealed in a tweet. The actor, who is celebrating his 60th birthday Monday, captioned a lengthy note to his fans, “Quiero contaros lo siguiente…,” which translates in English to: “I want to tell you all the following …” In the note written in Spanish, he shared that he is in quarantine because he tested positive for coronavirus.

The Desperado star also said, “I would like to add that I find myself relatively well, only a bit more tired than usual and confident that I will recuperate as soon as possible by following the medical instructions that I hope will help me overcome the infectious process that I am suffering and that has affected so many others around the planet.”

Quiero contaros lo siguiente... pic.twitter.com/u579iBVLM0 — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) August 10, 2020

Banderas concluded by sharing that he plans to spend his downtime during quarantine reading, writing, resting and continuing to make plans to give “significance” to his newly entered 60th year of life, which are filled with “desires” and “illusions.” In a message to his fans, he wrote, “Un fuerte abrazo a todos,” which means, “A firm hug to everyone.”

Banderas isn't the first celebrity to contract the novel disease, the Spanish star joins a long list of celebrities that have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past, including Idris Elba, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Andy Cohen and more.

ALSO READ: Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas all set to work together for their upcoming movie

Share your comment ×