Antony Starr From The Boys Reveals Why He Won't Play Another Superhero After Homelander

The Boys has prospered despite the overwhelming cultural dominance of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the erratic success of DC's motion picture and television projects. The humorous superhero series, which can be watched on Amazon Prime Video, has received critical and financial praise for its numerous seasons and spin-offs.

With Season 5 soon to come, the show will be coming to an end, and the cast will have had the chance to pursue other opportunities in the entertainment industry. The actor best known for playing Homelander, Antony Starr, has stated that he would be reluctant to play a superpowered character again, but future comic book adaptation projects are still up in the air.

Starr's career shift: Moving beyond superheroes

Starr and his The Boys co-stars had a candid discussion on Happy Sad Confused, covering topics other than their well-known superhero roles. During the conversation, he expressed his decision not to pursue more superhero roles, specifically DC's Booster Gold.

Starr cited the physically demanding nature of these roles as a deterrent, joking that he's getting older and his body doesn't want to do much activity anymore. Instead, he expressed a preference for roles requiring less physical exertion, joking about wanting to play a character in a 'CSI' show who issues commands from behind a desk, saying things like, "You shouldn't have done that!" and directing others back into action.

Starr made a suggestion in a different interview about the kind of roles he wants to play in the future, implying a move away from superhero roles and toward roles that are maybe more realistic or less physically taxing. This viewpoint sheds light on his changing interests and career goals outside of the successful action film industry.

Starr's candor regarding his career decisions demonstrates a practical approach to his acting career that strikes a balance between opportunities for professional growth and personal preferences. His wish to move away from physically demanding roles shows that he has given careful thought to his physical limitations as well as his desire to experiment with different aspects of acting.

Starr's comments offer insight into his career path and personal outlook, demonstrating a willingness to evolve and diversify within the entertainment industry. His wit and candor provide fascinating insights into the realities of navigating a successful acting career outside of the superhero genre.

What does Starr's acting future hold?

The actor who plays Homelander in The Boys, Antony Starr, admitted that, at first, he didn't think he was a good fit for the part but that, in the end, he worked it out. Starr does a great job at portraying the nuanced character of Homelander, the unstable leader of the Seven, characterized by narcissism, a lack of empathy, and insecurities, throughout the entire series.

Starr's portrayal has received praise for its realistic portrayal of villainy, showcasing his ability to capture the complexity and flaws of complex characters. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Starr mentioned his enjoyment of roles that allow him to explore such complexities, expressing his fondness for characters of this nature.

When asked if he was looking for a more endearing role to balance Homelander's evilness, Antony Starr replied that he might consider playing another villainous role in the future, similar to Homelander but without the physical demands of a superhero role. He appeared to suggest that if Homelander ends up being his final superhero role, it could be viewed as a strategic move.

Starr's portrayal of The Boy, which deeply resonated with viewers, was a major factor in the movie's success on a global scale. Notwithstanding the difficulties, which included one particularly taxing scene that left a lasting impression on him, his dedication to the part was essential to its effect.

