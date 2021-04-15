Anupam Kher exits US medical drama New Amsterdam, won't be returning amid wife Kirron Kher's cancer battle.

New Amsterdam will now be one doctor short as Anupam Kher aka Dr Vijay Kapoor has resigned from the hospital. Read on to know more.

Anupam Kher, who has been playing the prominent role of Dr Vijay Kapoor on the hit NBC medical drama New Amsterdam, won't be returning. According to a Deadline report, Kher won't be seen in season three as the story moves forward. The show, which is set around Bellevue Hospital and its medical staffers, will now be one doctor short as the team learns that Dr Vijay Kapoor has resigned from the hospital.

The show's story line imitated life as season 3 of New Amsterdam began with staffers battling the Covid 19 crisis. Several members of Bellevue Hospital contracted the infectious disease, including Kher’s Dr. Kapoor character. He also later underwent open-heart surgery in the show.

Created by David Schulner, Anupam Kher was a series regular ever since the show went on air in 2018. He starred alongside an ensemble cast of Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, and Tyler Labine.

While there has been no official word from Anupam Kher, his exit news comes in the wake of his wife and actress Kirron Kher's cancer battle. Just a few weeks ago, Kher had taken to social media to announce that Kirron was undergoing treatment for cancer. “Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors."

