Anupam Kher recalls 'beautiful memories' with Bradley Cooper in throwback photo from Silver Linings Playbook

Over the weekend, Anupam Kher took to Instagram to reminisce his time with lead actor Bradley Cooper as he shared a photo with him.

Among the many Bollywood stars who have made a mark in Hollywood films, Anupam Kher often may find his name on the top of that list. From films to television shows, the actors has starred in a variety of projects. And one such project was David O Russell's 2012 romantic drama Silver Linings Playbook. Anupam played the role of Dr Cliff Patel and indeed a memorable one at that. Over the weekend, the actor took to Instagram to reminisce his time with lead actor Bradley Cooper as he shared a photo with him.

In the photo, Anupam and Bradley can be seen sitting on set and in conversation. The photo's caption read, "My director and dearest friend #DavidORussell sent me this pic of #BradleyCooper and me today from our movie #SilverLiningsPlaybook. It revived so many beautiful memories and instilled in me such a strong feeling of hope and compassion in the times we are living in. Thank you David!!"

Check out the photo below:

On Sunday, Anupam also reminisced the 1989 film Daddy which was directed by Mahesh Bhatt and marked the acting debut of Pooja Bhatt. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "I was at my lowest ebb creatively when @MaheshNBhatt Saab graciously offered me #Daddy. We all poured out our grief & frustrations into the film and the result was one of our best works till today. Well done @PoojaB1972 for your noble gesture. Jai Ho!"

I was at my lowest ebb creatively when @MaheshNBhatt Saab graciously offered me #Daddy. We all poured out our grief & frustrations into the film and the result was one of our best works till today. Well done @PoojaB1972 for your noble gesture. Jai Ho! https://t.co/mdpGUACy5G — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 12, 2020

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More