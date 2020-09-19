Anurag Kashyap questions how someone could force Kangana Ranaut to take drugs: People make their own choices
Kangana Ranaut's shocking statement of being forced to take drugs definitely shocked netizens. During an interview with Republic TV, the Queen star revealed how a 'character actor' sedated her with injections so that she wouldn't be able to go to shoots. In a recent interview with Faye D'Souza, Anurag Kashyap questioned Ranaut's allegation stating that people make their own choices.
Shutting off the rumours of there being a drug cartel in Bollywood, the filmmaker stated that he knows enough people who at their weakest point have experimented. Giving Kangana's example, Kashyap admitted that he has seen the actress at a low phase when her films were not working and people didn't treat her well. She was depressed and lacked confidence. During Queen's shooting, Anurag claimed that to be more free-spirited and improvise her lines, she would drink champagne and no one judged her or forced it upon her. Calling her a phenomenal actress, Kashyap admitted that she needed to let go of her inhibitions and champagne helped her out.
"I've seen her do things when she was low on confidence. And, I've seen it with my own eyes... When she got out of it; I have not stayed in touch, she reinvented herself after that. But, she can't say that somebody forced it on... I don't know what happened before but when I have seen all those elements, I've not seen anybody force, anybody, on, anything on her, anybody." Anurag affirmed to Faye and added, "People make their own choices. People make choices in their down moments. People don't know. Yes, one thing is there that when you go around in this industry and you meet somebody. The first time, when I did something, she said, 'This will make you feel good.' But, if somebody says that it will make you feel good you've tried it. After that, it's your own choice."
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Kangana and Rangoli commenting here in high spirits. Lol
Anonymous 1 hour ago
No but some fans of France ! Get a life and be happy!
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Shut up u perve
Anonymous 1 hour ago
All these sanskari Indians never took any kind of Bhole Baba's prasad including bhang. Right.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
When it's bhole baba's prasad then why it is illegal to have drugs. Use ur mind.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Nobody was shocked but you are shocked and want to create shock in others.No need to fool around to APPEASE your masters.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Thanks Anurag....So Kangana had to get high on champagne and drugs to play her roles in movie.....no wonder she’s so jealous of top actresses. Look at how she accuses them for doing what she does but hide her own dirt, The greatest actresses are the ones who can play their characters straight Ms. Kangana.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
I laugh every time when I read Kangana is jealous of top actresses ! In acting honestly none is better than KR she is a powerful actress ! And can you give me the names of top A actresses ? Disha ? Katrina and Isabelle Sonam Deepika???? All are ZERO and overrated! You should learn soon the meaning of acting well !
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Actually what good thing did Kangana do other than bad mouthing others. She should mind her own business. She didn't do even do one percent of what Sonu Soon did.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
And see you in front of a mirror! First after come back!
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Have you never heard of date rape you bozo??
Anonymous 2 hours ago
You mean to say jhansi ki rani came in other people's jhansa?
Anonymous 3 hours ago
He seems honest guy. Now Kangu and gang will attack him
Anonymous 3 hours ago
The economy of India has gone 30 year behind ..it's in shambles only BJP MPs ,MLAs Have crores the natural resources are for them to exploit Banks are bankrupt Railway,LIC ,airways all gone in Mr manmohan Singh era when everything collapsed their was melt down all over but India was strong our currency was strong Look now rupee has no value it has become empty like when British left they ruined it similar situation is now this bootlicker of British have ruined our mother land they have divided people on basis of religion,caste region The golden period went away from 2014
Anonymous 4 hours ago
Indians have serious problems with accepting their own mistakes and shift them to others. It's easier to blame others than to accept responsibility and change
Anonymous 4 hours ago
' Innocent' kangana had affairs with married men to further her career, deliberately targeted her collgeagues and the fraternity, and deliberately hired her own sister as manager while crying foul over nepotism. Poor innocent kangana.
Anonymous 4 hours ago
Absolutely. On one hand she says she was always bold and never shy to take her own decisions even running from home and standing against her parents.... BUT on other hand she says ohhh i was little child, they gave me drugs, they sexually abused me..... come on , we can see through your convenient statements... only one who can abuse and bully others is you Kangana.... which is what you are doing to aged lady like Jaya to senior actors like Urmila to peers like Swara and to your baby boyfriend like Adhyan Suman
Anonymous 4 hours ago
Kangana is a bloody liar and attention seeker.
Anonymous 4 hours ago
Take care of your sins first ! You are not perfect and far from !
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Anurag, Mind your own business and don't be smart just retrospect what good you have done to the society. The more you react more you will be trolled as Kangana is fighting for the right cause.
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Did you even understand what he is saying or do u enjoy barking in the dark and making a fool of yourself ?
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Well said all this losers are trying to please mafia ! Boycott all these fake hypocrites so called artists!!!! Lol mediocrity at it best
Anonymous 5 hours ago
And what is the cause???? Abusing everyone. She is a retard. She should be minding her own business.
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Was a worthwhile interview. Honest to the core . Requesting every judgemental person to watch it once
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Shame man anurag did you not hear of date rape. Nothing is far fetched in this sick world we live in where selfish people do things for their own gain even if it ruins the other persons lives. Rhea is an example of it
Anonymous 5 hours ago
It is possible. If someone mixes it on your drinks. It's definitely a decision you did not make
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Lol she took drugs!!!! Prove it to us ? You was present at the parties ? SEE first in front of your doors!
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Well said !!!! Let’s all these haters get lost !
Anonymous 5 hours ago
She took drugs even after that. So, it IS A DECISION THAT SHE MADE. But you people from the KANGANA ARMY won't understand that.
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Thanks to her WTF statements & bullying, she made her exit from the fraternity & the city. She is currently a BJP propaganda peddler retained as an intern on a temporary contract with no pay.
Anonymous 5 hours ago
I guess it has finally sunk in. She got carried away. She thought with the BJP Brahmastra she could single handedly destroy Bollywood and extract her revenge. Sadly, she was usesd as a tool and thrown away pretty swiftly when it all backfired in Maharashtra.
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Really lol in your dreams!!!
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Kangana seriously miscalculated this. Instead of the red carpet she expected, her office was razed in front of her eyes & she could do nothing. Not even BJP offered a token protest while it was being razed. All she had was BJP's covert support & some fringe elements who turned at the airport seeking their day in the sun. She blew up her career with WTF statements & targeted her colleagues senselessly. Looks like work has dried up & relationships have been broken. Not just with the industry & colleagues but with the city as well. The same city where she made it all and blew it all.
Anonymous 5 hours ago
If you all want to support mediocrity of untalented nepokids and have blood in your hands by supporting mafia it’s your problem! But if you stand for powerful performances and justice stand with Kangana! Honestly they destroyed her office but it’s a shame act and as a non Indian citizen I just can say a big SHAME TO Maharashtra!!!! The message was clear: we don’t want KR because she disturbs them by pointing at them ! But for me I am thankful because I trust what she said about favoritisms and nepotism mafia ! I love Tara Sutaria and she is the best example of multitalented ruins WITH Soty 2 and Marjavan flops ! Do you really think they will give Amanya Pandey a movie with a flop actor?
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Top of himalaya mountain is only right place for kangana to live alone
Anonymous 5 hours ago
What nonsense Anurag...u of all ppl make dark movies n say how....how r innocent girls all over world trapped...
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Kangana aint no innocent babe. Right when she made her entry in Bollywood, she knew exactly what she was doing. Even now she knows exactly how to manipulate SSR's death and turn it all into what it is now- media and people's focus on her and away from key issues plaguing India