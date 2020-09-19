Anurag Kashyap questions how someone could force Kangana Ranaut to take drugs: People make their own choices

In a recent interview, Anurag Kashyap was extremely vocal about Kangana Ranaut's claims that someone forced her to take drugs. Read below to know what the filmmaker had to share about the same.

's shocking statement of being forced to take drugs definitely shocked netizens. During an interview with Republic TV, the Queen star revealed how a 'character actor' sedated her with injections so that she wouldn't be able to go to shoots. In a recent interview with Faye D'Souza, Anurag Kashyap questioned Ranaut's allegation stating that people make their own choices.

Shutting off the rumours of there being a drug cartel in Bollywood, the filmmaker stated that he knows enough people who at their weakest point have experimented. Giving Kangana's example, Kashyap admitted that he has seen the actress at a low phase when her films were not working and people didn't treat her well. She was depressed and lacked confidence. During Queen's shooting, Anurag claimed that to be more free-spirited and improvise her lines, she would drink champagne and no one judged her or forced it upon her. Calling her a phenomenal actress, Kashyap admitted that she needed to let go of her inhibitions and champagne helped her out.

"I've seen her do things when she was low on confidence. And, I've seen it with my own eyes... When she got out of it; I have not stayed in touch, she reinvented herself after that. But, she can't say that somebody forced it on... I don't know what happened before but when I have seen all those elements, I've not seen anybody force, anybody, on, anything on her, anybody." Anurag affirmed to Faye and added, "People make their own choices. People make choices in their down moments. People don't know. Yes, one thing is there that when you go around in this industry and you meet somebody. The first time, when I did something, she said, 'This will make you feel good.' But, if somebody says that it will make you feel good you've tried it. After that, it's your own choice."

