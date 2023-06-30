Anwar Hadid spotted holding hands with Sophia Piccirilli after breakup with Dua Lipa; DEETS here

Anwar Hadid and Sophia Piccirilli were recently spotted out and about in New York City. Though the duo has not spoken publicly about their romance, their dating rumors have been swirling for quite some time now. Hadid’s romance with Piccirilli comes after his breakup with Dua Lipa. Here is everything to know about Hadid and Piccirilli’s recent outing in New York City.

Anwar Hadid and Sophia Piccirilli

On Wednesday, Anwar Hadid was photographed holding hands with his new girlfriend Sophia Piccirilli. The rumored couple can be seen holding hands as they walked through New York City casually.

Anwar Hadid can be seen in a camouflage print t-shirt and dark-wash jeans along with a black beanie. Meanwhile, Piccirilli kept her laid-back look with grayish low-rise sweatpants, a white tank top, and Adidas sneakers. She paired her outfit with minimalistic gold jewelry and black sunglasses. Page Six reported that she also seemed to have hickeys on the side of neck.

Previously Page Six reported that Anwar Hadid and Sophia Piccirilli have been dating for several months now. If reports are to be believed, the model even joined Hadid’s birthday celebrations at his home in Pennsylvania.

Anwar Hadid and Dua Lipa

Just one month before Hadid and Piccirilli’s romance made the headlines, the former had posted some alarming message on social media after Dua Lipa went public with her new boyfriend Romain Gavras. Some of the cryptic message posted by Anwar Hadid on his Instagram account includes “Trying to not to find and kill him”, “I cant [sic] breath [sic]”, and “I hate the way you say my name.”

After receiving massive backlash for his stories, Hadid responded by saying, “Crazy how the internet will just make whole articles about s–t they don’t know about! Yall [sic] are bored as f–k!!!! SORRY.”

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid called it quits in 2021.

