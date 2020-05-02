Anwar Hadid's girlfriend Dua Lipa is EXCITED to become an aunt to Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's first child

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid will become parents for the first time in September 2020 and Anwar Hadid's girlfriend and singer Dua Lipa is elated to become an aunt. Read below to know what the No Rules singer had to share on the same.

The Malik and Hadid household is gearing up to welcome a new addition to their families as Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid will be welcoming their first child in September 2020. Gigi is currently 20 weeks pregnant and as per TMZ, during her 25th birthday celebration, it was reportedly a gender reveal party as well with ZiGi set to be parents to a baby girl in the future! While Yolanda Hadid was the first to confirm the news, in a candid chat with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the supermodel too confessed that she is indeed pregnant.

Dua Lipa, who is dating Gigi's younger brother Anwar Hadid was asked recently in an interview with The Edge NZ about the couple's good news and the feeling of becoming an aunt soon. On this, the No Rules singer gushed, "Yeah, it’s very exciting news. We’re very, very excited!" While it was only recently that news broke out about Gigi's pregnancy, when quizzed how long she was aware of the same, the 24-year-old singer quipped, "Look, you guys are really putting me in a [tough spot]. Not long, not long…I was a little bit before [the news broke]."

Meanwhile, sharing her excitement about being a grandmother, Yolanda shared with RTL Boulevard, "Of course we are so excited. I'm excited to become an Oma in September especially after I lost my mom so recently. But this is the beauty of life: One soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed."

