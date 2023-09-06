“Any breaches are severely punished” Kanye West and ‘wife’ Bianca are under police investigation for flashing in public

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are facing some serious trouble in Italy because of what they did on a boat. It all started when the rapper showed his bare bottom while riding a boat taxi in Venice, with one of his Yeezy employees kneeling beside him. Now, the Italian police are investigating their actions, specifically for breaking what they call "standards of public decorum."

Kanye and Bianca are under investigation

A police source recently told the Daily Mail that they plan to question the person who was driving the boat. The pictures of Kanye and Bianca being intimate on the boat have caused quite a stir, the source said, “The images show the couple clearly in a state of intimacy, and if the local prosecutor decides to press charges, then we will notify the couple, most probably through the relevant Embassies.”

The source also mentioned to the outlet that they received complaints from people who saw what happened on the boat. The investigation is looking into whether their actions were contrary to public decency. “The offense being investigated is acts contrary to public decency, which is punishable by an administrative sanction, any breaches are severely punished,” they added. Venice's councilor for public security, Elisabetta Pesce, added her voice, saying that the viral photographs of the couple displayed a "lack of respect" for the city.

This investigation follows the ban that Kanye, 46, and Bianca, 28, received from the boat company, Venezia Turismo Motoscafi, which means they can never ride with that company again. Their boat adventure started with their attire and got even more attention during their ride in Venice. Kanye exposed his bare behind to cameras and passersby, which caused a lot of controversy.

Kanye left Italy without Bianca

On September 1st, Kanye was seen at an Italian airport, where he was getting on a private jet bound for Ireland. He had a unique look, wearing a black sweater around his head, possibly trying to hide from the media's attention. This quick departure without Bianca suggests that their relationship might be going through some tough times.

The incident in Venice not only led to a lifetime ban from the boat company but also brought a lot of media and public scrutiny. Now, with the police investigation, Kanye and Bianca's actions are under even more intense focus.

