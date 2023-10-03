Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae ties the knot in dreamy Italy wedding, here's everything we know about the ceremony

Anya Taylor-Joy has tied the knot with Malcolm McRae. The award-winning actress married her musician boyfriend this past weekend in Venice, Italy, and the ceremony was nothing short of dreamy. Here's everything we know about the 27-year-old The Queen's Gambit star and 29-year-old singer's special day including the venue and who attended the ceremony.

Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae get married in dreamy Italy wedding

As per Daily Mail, the newly-married couple got married at Palazzo Pisani Moretta. The obtained images feature Taylor-Joy standing on a balcony wearing a long white veil, and a custom Dior floral gown. According to People, the two enjoyed a terrace brunch at the St. Regis after getting hitched. "She was a vision," a source told the portal. The Emma star and her now-husband later celebrated the union with their friends and family at a reception.

ALSO READ: The Super Mario Bros. Movie EXCLUSIVE: Anya Taylor-Joy says 'I want to be more like Princess Peach!'

Among the attendees were Julia Garner, Cara Delevingne, Nicolas Hoult, Miles Teller, and Evan Ross. Previously this year, the couple was spotted looking at wedding venues in Italy sparking rumors of a potential wedding soon. They first met at The Queen's Gambit premiere in March 2021. McRae was quite taken by Taylor-Joy, and two days after meeting her, he wrote a song for her titled Really Want to See You Again, as revealed on his Instagram.

Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae's relationship timeline

The singer croons the lyrics, "I think we're alike in ways that I can't quite explain right / But I might, could with some time / If ever we were in the same place / I want what's right / But I want without warning now / And I think we're wanting something the same." In a post from July 2021, he shared an image of the actress and wrote, "I'm besotted." Another smiley photo of him and Anya Taylor-Joy was captioned on his Instagram, "Oof supremely happy."

Last year, The Northman actress posted a black and white picture of them kissing on the occasion of Valentine's Day amidst a crowd and said, "We're the same shape. Happy V-Day lovers." In an April 2022 interview with British Vogue, she opened up about their equation and divulged, "I've finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading. We're basically 80 years old and seven at the same time and it works really well."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Anya Taylor-Joy’s Weight Loss And Transformation: Secrets Revealed