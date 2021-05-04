  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Anya Taylor-Joy & Keegan-Michael Key to debut as SNL hosts with Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo as musical guests

The hosts for the final two episodes of the 46th season of SNL have now been announced along with the musical guests.
1970 reads Mumbai
Anya Taylor-Joy and Keegan-Michael Key to make SNL hosting debuts Anya Taylor-Joy and Anya Taylor-Joy and Keegan-Michael Key to host final episodes of SNL's 46th season
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actors Anya Taylor-Joy and Keegan-Michael Key are all set to make their Saturday Night Live debuts as hosts in the 46th season of the show. NBC recently revealed the lineup for its final two episodes of the current season and fans were more than happy to see The Queen's Gambit star and Schmigadoon! lead's names to host the final two episodes. The announcement also confirmed the musical guests for both episodes and Lil Nax X and Olivia Rodrigo will be entertainers for the evening. 

The 46th season has already seen an exciting lineup consisting of actors such as Regina King, Issa Rae, Timothée Chalamet, Daniel Kaluuya and Carey Mulligan making their SNL debuts. Among one of the biggest announcements though was last week after it was confirmed that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has come on board for an SNL hosting gig for this weekend accompanied by Miley Cyrus as the musical guest.

Singer Lil Nas X expressed his excitement about performing on SNL's 46th season as he reacted to the same on social media. Retweeting the announcement of his debut as musical guest, Lil Nas stated that he will be performing a new song alongside his hit single, Montero on the show.

Check out SNL's announcement here:

As for Drivers License singer Olivia Rodrigo, the singer reshared the SNL announcement with crying emojis, which conveyed how emotional she got with the opportunity.

Keegan-Michael Key will be hosting the event on May 15, whereas Anya Taylor-Joy will close off the 46th season of the show with the final episode on May 22, 2021.

ALSO READ: Anya-Taylor Joy has THIS to say about the possibility of The Queen's Gambit Season 2

Credits :Twitter,Getty Images

You may like these
Furiosa: Chris Hemsworth, Anya Taylor-Joy's Mad Max Fury Road prequel set to be Australia's BIGGEST film
Kid Cudi pays tribute to Kurt Cobain by wearing a green cardigan and floral dress inspired by him on SNL
Nick Jonas DROPS This Is Heaven while hosting SNL; Kevin Jonas quizzes singer on Jonas Brothers’ future
Adele expresses excitement as she announces she’s hosting SNL next week: I’ve always wanted to do it
Justin Bieber delivers emotional 'Holy' performance with Chance The Rapper on SNL; Drops a moving 'Lonely' act
Tom Hanks shines in his first gig after contracting Coronavirus with a strange remote edition of SNL