Anya Taylor-Joy & Keegan-Michael Key to debut as SNL hosts with Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo as musical guests

The hosts for the final two episodes of the 46th season of SNL have now been announced along with the musical guests.

Actors Anya Taylor-Joy and Keegan-Michael Key are all set to make their Saturday Night Live debuts as hosts in the 46th season of the show. NBC recently revealed the lineup for its final two episodes of the current season and fans were more than happy to see The Queen's Gambit star and Schmigadoon! lead's names to host the final two episodes. The announcement also confirmed the musical guests for both episodes and Lil Nax X and Olivia Rodrigo will be entertainers for the evening.

The 46th season has already seen an exciting lineup consisting of actors such as Regina King, Issa Rae, Timothée Chalamet, Daniel Kaluuya and Carey Mulligan making their SNL debuts. Among one of the biggest announcements though was last week after it was confirmed that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has come on board for an SNL hosting gig for this weekend accompanied by Miley Cyrus as the musical guest.

Singer Lil Nas X expressed his excitement about performing on SNL's 46th season as he reacted to the same on social media. Retweeting the announcement of his debut as musical guest, Lil Nas stated that he will be performing a new song alongside his hit single, Montero on the show.

As for Drivers License singer Olivia Rodrigo, the singer reshared the SNL announcement with crying emojis, which conveyed how emotional she got with the opportunity.

Keegan-Michael Key will be hosting the event on May 15, whereas Anya Taylor-Joy will close off the 46th season of the show with the final episode on May 22, 2021.

