Anya Taylor-Joy makes a HILARIOUS reference to her Queen's Gambit character in Saturday Night Live monologue

Anya-Taylor Joy hosted the finale episode of Season 46 of Saturday Night Live and made sure to joke about her Netflix show, The Queen's Gambit.

Anya Taylor-Joy who became popular for her portrayal of Beth Harmon on Netflix's The Queen's Gambit, recently made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut for the season finale of the show. Taylor-Joy was the host for the last episode of Season 46 of the show, which was doubly special given that it was the first one amid the pandemic to have a fully vaccinated live audience.

In her monologue, Taylor-Joy touched upon several things including her mixed accent after being born in Miami, USA, and being raised in Argentina and London. The Queen's Gambit star also poked fun at the chessboard sales rising following the release of her show and how even as a million people bought it, only a dozen of them actually learned to play.

In yet another hilarious jab at her Netflix show, Anaya joked about how she managed to handle the nerves before hosting the SNL. She said, "Queen’s Gambit really helped me prepare for SNL — if I get nervous, I’ll just take a handful of green pills and follow the cue cards."

Taylor-Joy's performance in The Queen's Gambit won her a lot of accolades last year including, the Golden Globe, SAG, and Critic's Choice Awards for Best Performance in a limited series.

Check out Anya Taylor-Joy's SNL monologue Here

As for her upcoming projects, Taylor-Joy will be next seen in Furiosa along with Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-​Mateen II. The film is a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road and is slated for a 2023 release. Furiosa recently made the news for becoming the biggest film shoot to be held in Australia.

ALSO READ: Anya-Taylor Joy has THIS to say about the possibility of The Queen's Gambit Season 2

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×