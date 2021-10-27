Anya Taylor Joy reveals HILARIOUS acting skill she uses to mess with her friends

Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy recently shared a very special secret talent and how she makes use of it! While making an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden the Netflix star got candid about her talent of being able to cry on cue, and how she uses the special skill to her advantage. While chatting with British TV host Corden and fellow guest Ben Schwartz, the actress revealed how she learned how to cry on cue “because the first time I ever had a crying scene in a film, I didn’t know how to approach it. So, I was like, ‘I know — I’m going to think about everything bad that’s ever happened to me from 5 o’clock in the morning onward.’”

Anya added: “they kept pushing my scene to the end of the day, so eventually I cried for 12 hours straight — not on camera. And they’re like, ‘It’s time,’ and I’m like, ‘I got nothing for you, man.’ So, yeah, [I learned to do it] kind of out of necessity.”

While the skill is definitely helpful with her acting career, the star also joked that she uses it to mess with her friends. She shared: “So this little light misting of tears, yeah, that I do to my friends all the time. Well — this is really mean — but when I’m with my friends and I wanna troll them.”

Even though this is a heart-churning trick to try with friends, Anya’s friends have seemingly become aware of it. “When I’m out with my friends — I can’t do it as much now because it’s kind of lost the appeal — but sometimes I’ll just start crying and be like, ‘You can’t speak to me that way!’ in public and just wait to see what happens. But now they don’t put up with it anymore,” she jokingly added.

