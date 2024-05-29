Anya Taylor-Joy Reveals Husband Malcolm McRae 'Accidentally' Proposed Her At Forrest Gump Nench Amid Interview With Chris Hemsworth

Anya Taylor-Joy shared a sweet story about how her husband Malcolm McRae proposed, and it involves the movie Forrest Gump.

The 28-year-old actress, known for her role in Furiosa, talked about her favorite movies in the Just Jared interview with her co-star Chris Hemsworth.

Anya Taylor-Joy reveals the proposal from her husband Malcolm McRae

Anya said, "Forrest Gump, I love that movie, I miss movies like that. Just huge, epic sagas where you just feel every emotion under the sun and there’s like this beautiful poetry underneath it. I love it,” Chris then asked, "Did something special happen on the Forrest Gump bench?"

Anya revealed, “Yes. My husband accidentally proposed to me on the Forrest Gump bench in Savannah. Complete accident and he’s a boy from Alabama. And I’m blonde. So just, just happened. I hear that music and I cry like a baby.”

Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae's relationship timeline

Anya Taylor-Joy secretly married Malcolm McRae in New Orleans in April 2022.

Back in 2018, Anya Taylor-Joy told The Guardian she’s a very private person. She said, “There’s a beauty in being anonymous, there’s a reason why we’re actors.… We’re playing other people, so I think the idea of someone being interested in me—I’m quite a private person—is a bit daunting, but I try not to think about it.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

This might explain why Anya and Malcolm McRae keep their relationship low-key. However, Malcolm has supported Anya at many events, like the 2023 Golden Globes. They are now officially married, showing their relationship is serious.

Malcolm and Anya were first linked in March 2021 when Page Six published photos of them kissing in New York City before Anya hosted Saturday Night Live. Anya hinted at having a partner in a March interview with Elle, mentioning, "My partner’s just come back from work, and he’s moving around all of his equipment.”

By July 2021, The Sun reported that Anya and Malcolm were "practically living together." Anya later spoke about Malcolm in a March 2022 British Vogue interview, saying, I’ve finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading. We’re basically 80 years old and 7 at the same time and it works really well.”

They have been married for two years now. According to Page Six, they had a courthouse wedding in New Orleans in July 2022 before Anya went to Australia to film. Anya confirmed this in a November 2022 Harper’s Bazaar interview, saying she loved the simple joys of life together.

In 2023, they had a larger ceremony in Venice, Italy. Anya celebrated their second anniversary on April 1, 2024, with intimate photos from their Italian wedding, expressing her love for Malcolm on Instagram.

ALSO READ: 'It Bothered Me': Nick Carter's Ex Kaya Jones Addresses Melissa Schuman's Allegations Against Backstreet Boys Star