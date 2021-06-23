Anya Taylor Joy says she thought her career was over after 'The Witch' role: I thought I'd never work again

Actress Anya Taylor-Joy, who made her feature film debut with "The Witch" six years ago, says she thought her career was over with the role, despite getting praised for her performance as Thomasin in the horror film.

"Rob showed us the film, maybe, two hours before the audience screening and I was devastated," Taylor-Joy told The Hollywood Reporter, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She added: "I thought I'd never work again. I still get shivers thinking about it. It was just the worst feeling of, 'I have let down the people I love most in the world. I didn't do it right'."

"And I'm quite verbose, I like to talk, I like to communicate. I did not talk, I just cried. I couldn't handle seeing my face that large."

The film helped the actress take the lead in projects like "Morgan", "Split" and "Glass". She was also seen in "Peaky Blinders" and "The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance".

Despite her success, it was at this point that she considered taking a step back from acting after putting "all of (her) energy" into her career.

"What it was about is it took me a second to realise that the people around me weren't working the way that I was working. I thought everybody finished a job, got on a plane, and started the next job. I am incredibly grateful that that's the way that I learned how to work," she said.

