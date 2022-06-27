Anya Taylor-Joy sparks engagement rumours with Malcolm McRae as she flashes her ring in Sydney

Anya Taylor-Joy might be gearing up for a round down the aisle. Recently, The Queens Gambit star sparked engagement rumours when she flashed a ring on her finger while getting off a private jet in Sydney, Australia. According to reports, via Page Six, the actress seemingly showed off her ring to her driver as she got off the plane last week.

Though nothing has been set in stone yet as many eyewitnesses were unsure if Anya was actually showing off her ring or just broke out in a random dance. The only thing well established from the exchange seems to be that Anya was ecstatic at the time. While the Peaky Blinders actress is notoriously well-known for keeping her private life off the headlines, it has been reported that she has been in a relationship with musician Malcolm McRae for more than a year now.

Meanwhile, the couple spent the last month on Australian lands as the actress was filming the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa. In February, the couple made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party as they sprinkled some jazz of romance on the carpet. In March, Anya mentioned her partner in an interview with British Vogue as she revealed, "I said to my partner the other day that he was my hobby." She further went on and dived a tad bit deeper into her dynamic with the 27-year-old musician, "I see reading as something that I have to do. He loved it because he’s the same."

During the chat, Anya noted that she had finally found her Mr Right, "I’ve finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading. We’re basically 80 years old and seven at the same time and it works really well."

ALSO READ Anya Taylor Joy looks back at childhood, Queen’s Gambit fame & why her popularity doesn’t make sense to her