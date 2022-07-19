Anya Taylor-Joy ties the knot with beau Malcolm McRae in an intimate courthouse ceremony; Reports

Anya-Taylor Joy and her boyfriend Malcolm McRae are reportedly married. The couple who recently sparked engagement rumours last month seemingly tied the knot in an intimate ceremony recently. According to Page Six, the couple got married in an intimate courthouse wedding. The couple is yet to make an official statement about their wedding.

Last month, The Queen's Gambit star was seen sporting a sparkly ring that sparked engagement rumours. Taylor-Joy and McRae were snapped hanging out in Sydney amid rumours of their wedding. The couple who has been together for over a year have kept their relationship low-key and as for the wedding celebrations, the two will reportedly have a celebration once they are back in the US.

The actress and the musician made their relationship red carpet official at Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in February this year. Anya also spoke about her romance with McRae publicly for the first time during her interview with British Vogue earlier this year and said, "I’ve finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading. We’re basically 80 years old and 7 at the same time, and it works really well."

Malcolm also took their relationship to social media as he shared a photo of himself along with her from the Vanity Fair bash and in the captions gushed about his girlfriend saying, "I’m f*****g proud of this girl."

On the work front, Anya Taylor-Joy after her impressive performances in The Queen's Gambit and Peaky Blinders is all set to be seen in Furiosa which the actress has been shooting in Australia.

