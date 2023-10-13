Anyone But You: First look of Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell's rom-com movie revealed after viral romance rumors during filming

Some tropes will forever remain evergreen and the fake dating trope is one of them. Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell's much-awaited upcoming rom-com film Anyone But You centers around it. The Will Gluck directorial's first look is out and fans cannot wait to experience it. Here's everything we know about the film including the release date, synopsis, and more.

Anyone But You release date and first look

Anyone But You is slated for a December 15, 2023, theatrical release. The romantic comedy stars Sydney Sweeney as Bea and Glen Powell as Ben. The first look showcases an aesthetic image of their dynamic. While Sweeney is standing in the back of a truck wearing a simple but lovely blue dress, Powell is sporting a white suit while on the ground. While there's distance between them, their eye lock gives a hint at the chemistry fans have wanted to see.

Anyone But You synopsis and cast

Anyone But You is loosely based on William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing and chronicles the lives of Bea and Ben, two former college classmates. When they attend their mutual friend's destination wedding in Australia, the two are forced to co-exist. Since both their exes are present at the ceremony, they strike a deal and pretend to be a couple, but faking feelings for one another might just cause them a lot of trouble, one of the heart.

The film also stars Alexandra Shipp, Michelle Hurd, Bryan Brown, Darren Barnet, Hadley Robinson, Dermot Mulroney, Rachel Griffiths, GaTa, and Joe Davidson. Sweeney is also the executive producer of the movie. it. At CinemaCon this year, the two talented leads talked about the equation their characters share onscreen. Powell said Ben considered Bea a real nightmare while she thought him to be an a*shole. This makes their dynamic rivals to lovers.

"As you can maybe guess, this movie is about two people that hate each other. And what better place to put a nightmare and an a*shole than on the other side of the world, in the most romantic setting imaginable?" Powell asked at the event. The buzz of the film was quite high during filming due to rumors that Sweeney and Powell had something going on.

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell romance rumors

For the unversed, the drama became much-debated especially because the actor was in a relationship with model Gigi Paris. Amidst swirling romance rumors, the two broke up, thus elevating the buzz that it happened because of his closeness to Sweeney. Paris unfollowed the Euphoria actress which netizens thought was another sign. Sweeney and Powell have since refused to be bothered by the questions and maintain they are really good friends.

