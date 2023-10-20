Anyone But You: Teaser of Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell's rom-com film gives glimpse at rivals to lovers trope, fans react 'Just my type of cliché'

The much-awaited teaser of Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell's romantic comedy film Anyone But You is finally out. The movie first came into the limelight when rumors claimed the leads were romancing one another in real life leading to Powell's breakup with his former girlfriend Gigi Paris. While there was no confirmation about the same, the model unfollowed the actress thus leading to even more buzz and speculation about the claims.

In a recent interview, Sweeney refuted the rumors and claimed they are just actors doing their job and they get along well together. Meanwhile, the teaser gives a peek at the classic rivals-to-lovers trope which is one of the most popular ones consumed across media forms: be it novels, films, or series. Here's a look at the teaser for the upcoming rom-com.

Anyone But You teaser: Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell star as Bea and Ben

The teaser for Anyone But You was released on October 19, and it's slated for a December 22, 2023 release. The Will Gluck directorial features Sweeney and Powell as Bea and Ben. "They only look like the perfect couple," the tagline on the poster says. The synopsis says, "In the edgy comedy Anyone But You, Bea and Ben look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold."

"Until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple," it concludes. In the video, Bea tells Ben, "Let's just tell everyone we're together," leaving him shocked. He asks in reply, "What?" Bea then suggests, "It could be kind of fun," to which Ben responds, "There's no way we can convince anyone that we actually like each other."

Watch the teaser for Anyone But You here:

Clips of the two fake dating but not getting along play alongside. Set in Sydney, Australia, the film is set around a common friend's wedding where they pretend to be a couple. "We're at a wedding a million miles away from home. Who knows what could happen?" Bea asks as she initiates touch, and when Ben starts getting affected by it, she slaps his balls and adds, "Convincing enough?" Stunning shots of the locations promise an aesthetic vision.

Fans react to Anyone But You teaser

The banter between the characters seems to be one of the highlights of their equation. Meanwhile, fans reacted to the teaser and let their opinions known. One user said, "I don't mind watching old-school romance. They just look good together." Another wrote, "Just my type of cliché can't wait." A third felt, "Oh the rom-com genre renaissance is upon us."

Previously, Sweeney revealed how much fun it was to shoot the film. She said Australia was a beautiful place to film, and the cast and crew had so much fun together during the schedule. Apart from her and Powell, the upcoming romantic comedy film also stars actors like Alexandra Shipp, Michelle Hurd, Bryan Brown, Darren Barnet, and Hadley Robinson.

