Anyone: Demi Lovato drops her first song since overdose post her heart rending Grammys 2020 performance

Demi Lovato releases her comeback song titled Anyone. The track was written by her a few days before her fatal overdose and it talks about her struggle with alcohol and loneliness.

Demi Lovato set her fans awestruck as she returned on the stage after almost a year. She performed at the Grammys 2020 where she sang the soulful track titled Anyone penned by her and sent the crowd on an emotional ride. Demi stepped away from the limelight in 2018 after a fatal drug overdose incident. The stirring composition was written by Demi days before the overdose incident. As she took the stage, Demi broke down midway her performance and started over once again.

The songstress impressed every single one sitting in the crowd. After winning hearts at the Grammys 2020, Demi Lovato has now released her single Anyone on the internet. This is her first song after the drug overdose incident and it is indeed a remarkable comeback! The soulful track talks about her struggles with alcohol and loneliness. Demi admits that the lyrics of the song are a cry for help. The lyrics say "I tried to talk to my piano, I tried to talk to my guitar. Talked to my imagination, Confided into alcohol."

“A hundred million stories and a hundred million songs, I feel stupid when I sing ... nobody's listening to me. I talk to shooting stars but they always get it wrong. I feel stupid when I pray, so why am I praying anyway, if nobody's listening? “Anyone ... please send me anyone. Lord, is there anyone? I need someone", says the lyrics of her song.

Demi has now recovered and is back, stronger than ever! The 27-years-old wowed everyone with her performance at the Grammys 2020 for which she received a standing ovation from the audience and this seems like a fresh start for her. The songstress has been very open about her struggling days and has decided to give her life a new direction, making a comeback into the musical world. This is not just a victory for Demi but a celebration for all her fans out there.

Credits :Youtube

