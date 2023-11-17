"Anything is possible" - Dukes of Hazzard cast member teases series' potential comeback as gang re-unites"

The action-comedy television series, The Dukes of Hazzard, has a special place in the audience’s hearts. The show started on CBS in 1979 and followed the adventures of cousins Bo and Luke Duke as they tried to outrun their enemies. The cast of the show Catherine Bach, John Schneider, and Tom Wopat recently reunited at an event and teased their comeback as they opened up about the possibility of a reboot of the iconic country-themed television show.

The Dukes of Hazzard reunited

At the 2023 Gallatin Comic Con, John Schneider (Bo Duke), Tom Wopat (Luke Duke), and Catherine Bach ( Daisy Duke ) reunited for a group appearance and were seen all smiling. As per the Fox News , Bach shared that she’s had a close bond with Schneider and Wopat that has lasted decades. "I love them both so much and always love to catch up with them. It's a lot of laughs when we gather,” she said. While fans have been expecting a comeback of the gang for a long time she reacted to the reboot treatment of the show. "As far as a 'Dukes' reunion, anything is possible," she added seemingly teasing that one can expect it.

The Dukes of Hazzard show was more than just a popular TV show, it became a TV phenomenon that launched several of its cast members into sex symbol status back in the day. Decades after the show debuted in 1979, the cast members look very different today, but they've held up remarkably physically well.

When did Dukes of Hazzard end?

After being a pop culture cult, The Dukes of Hazzard ended its run on Feb. 7, 1985, after debuting on CBS on Jan. 26, 1979. The good ol’ boys of Hazzard County, Ga., cousins Bo and Luke Duke, had spent seven seasons foiling the schemes of county commissioner Boss Hogg and his dimwit underlings of deputies led by bumbling Sheriff Roscoe P. Coltrane.

The Dukes of Hazzard is available on Prime Video and Apple TV

