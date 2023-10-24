'Anytime you have to...': When Jennifer Lawrence picked her favorite and worst costumes in Hunger Games because of THIS peculiar reason

The Hunger Games franchise had big-budget production and many other elements that made it a huge hit. While water scenes in any movie can often be disasters, but for Jennifer Lawrence, it was not a difficult task. She once revealed that she enjoyed filming the water scenes for the movie Hunger Games: Catching Fire as she picked her favorite and worst costumes for a peculiar reason. Want to know why the Hollywood actress liked filming scenes under the water? Read on ahead to know what really happened behind the scenes.

Jennifer Lawrence liked filming water scenes in Hunger Games because of THIS

There is no denying that JLaw has always been unapologetic about her comments and has always been candid. As she is one of the biggest Hollywood stars, the audiences love her for real and bold statements that have often kept her in the headlines. In the same series of events, Jennifer Lawrence revealed that she liked filming water scenes in the Hunger Games: Catching Fire because she could pee anytime in the water.

In a conversation with Vanity Fair , JLaw said that she really enjoyed her wetsuit scenes in Catching Fire. “Josh [Hutcherson] and I could just swim in the water or, like, pee any time you want[ed]. Anytime you have to pee, you can just run right in the water. It was amazing,” said the actress. According to her nothing beats the feeling of peeing in the costume while working on the movie sets. However, she loved the couture wedding gown in Catching Fire as it required her to relieve herself in a bucket between takes. “That’s hard to do when you can’t see,” she added.

Why did Jennifer Lawrence love working in water?

It was not only the Katniss Everdeen actress who loved working in the water but her costar Josh Hutcherson who talked about the fun they had while filming the Hunger Games movie. JLaw spoke of the scenes shot in the Pacific surf off the coast of Hawaii. From playing in the water to even peeing in it, Jennifer Lawrence said, "Anytime you have to pee you can just run right in the water. It was amazing, because the water was really warm, and Hawaii is great. I love working in the water."

