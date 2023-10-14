'Anywhere that would have me': When John Krasinski revealed he got fired from 9 jobs; said 'it wasn't just the restraunt...'

John Krasinski has made a name for himself in the industry, as he took on many different roles throughout his career. The actor has brought many iconic characters to life in his decade-long career, it'll be an understatement to say that he's done pretty good for himself. But one detail that many of his fans might not be aware of is that while pursuing his dream of acting, John wasn't the best employee. Here's what he had to say.

John Krasinski got fired from 9 jobs

Earlier this year John Krasinski appeared on a YouTube channel's famous segment, WIRED Autocomplete Interview. For the unversed, generally, the celebs who guest star in these episodes, have to answer Google's most asked questions about them. John was asked, "Where was John Krasisnki a waiter?" to which he replied, "Anywhere that would have me. I was fired from 9 different jobs while pursuing acting." But the twist here is that he wasn't just let go from restaurants. The Office actor continued, "But not just waiting jobs. Oh no, it wasn't just the restaurant business that said no. I worked at a yoga studio." Reportedly he also took on the real state business, that to, illegally, which according to him got him in a world of trouble, as he's still being "followed by lawyers about that."

ALSO READ: 'There's a British version of you?': When John Krasinski showed his daughters The Office; said they believe Emily Blunt married him out of 'charity'

John Krasinski reveals his favorite The Office episode

In the same interview, the actor was enquired about his favorite episode from The Office. For people who've clearly been living under a rock, Krasinski played the role of Jim Halpert in the 9 seasons of the iconic Sitcom. He revealed, "I have to say my favorite Office episode, was Diversity Day. It was technically the second episode, but it was the first episode of our own." Reportedly this is because the pilot of the show was a direct copy of the original British Version. Reportedly when they were writing and acting for this episode, the cast and crew wholeheartedly believed that no one would watch their show. John recalled, "I said, 'This is gonna be one of the funniest things that's ever been recorded on television. Too bad no one will see it."

Meanwhile, reportedly A Quiet Place director was so convinced that The Office would flop, that he went back to being a waiter after shooting the first season of the sitcom. And as they say, the rest is history.

ALSO READ: Revisiting the moment when Zayn Malik ALMOST made Harry Styles and One Direction believe they had to help deliver a baby on Nickelodeon set