AOA’s former member Mina OPENS UP about her controversial exit from the band: I feel like a victim

Ex-AOA member Mina recently opened up about her controversial exit from the band in a lengthy Instagram post. She also revealed how she was bullied by Jimin from the group.

Former AOA member Mina left her fans worried after she shared a disturbing and lengthy note via Instagram post. Mina shared a black-screened picture with the caption: “I feel like a victim, so do I make everyone a perpetrator? No, I only said the truth, I never said that I was a perpetrator, I said I was a bystander. It's true. I'm sure I'm not good at being a bystander. There's probably a lot of it. Wasn't it too much for not having a sincere apology...? Am I too selfish? Do I want too much? Do I only think of myself for being difficult? But I really want to receive a sincere apology. What kind of crime has my family done? I tried to have a conversation with the people of the place, but all of them are out of contact and I am scared of how to damage me further.”

Mina is talking about her exit from the popular band AOA, the icon has been making headlines this past month for coming forward with allegations about one of her bandmates. According to Metro, the singer claimed that she was bullied by Jimin from AOA for years, who according to The Straits Times, left the group following Mina’s allegations.

When asked about her exit from the group, Mina said to Metro: “I was never stressed about being an idol, and in truth, I never wanted to leave AOA; but because of one person who hated me, I gave up after enduring her bullying for 10 years and at the end of it all, I wanted to turn around and curse at her. In the end, I gave up AOA. “I really had fun promoting AOA with the other members. But some time ago, Unnie’s father passed away, and I felt so sad and strange. At least I know exactly how that feels. When I went to the funeral she came to my crying, telling me she was sorry. It was so unfulfilling, and my heart really broke down.”

