AOA’s former member Mina OPENS UP about her controversial exit from the band: I feel like a victim
Former AOA member Mina left her fans worried after she shared a disturbing and lengthy note via Instagram post. Mina shared a black-screened picture with the caption: “I feel like a victim, so do I make everyone a perpetrator? No, I only said the truth, I never said that I was a perpetrator, I said I was a bystander. It's true. I'm sure I'm not good at being a bystander. There's probably a lot of it. Wasn't it too much for not having a sincere apology...? Am I too selfish? Do I want too much? Do I only think of myself for being difficult? But I really want to receive a sincere apology. What kind of crime has my family done? I tried to have a conversation with the people of the place, but all of them are out of contact and I am scared of how to damage me further.”
Mina is talking about her exit from the popular band AOA, the icon has been making headlines this past month for coming forward with allegations about one of her bandmates. According to Metro, the singer claimed that she was bullied by Jimin from AOA for years, who according to The Straits Times, left the group following Mina’s allegations.
나 피해자로 느껴지니까 모두 가해자로 만들어버리냐고? 아니 난 사실만 말했고 가해자라고 말한적 없고 방관자라고 했어 사실이잖아 방관한거는 나도 잘 못 분명 있겠지 많겠지 내 성격에도 문젝가 있을거야 하지만 멀쩡한 애 11년간 피 말려가면서 정신병이란 정신병은 다 들게 만들어놓고 그 누구도 진심어린 사과 한마디 없는건 너무 한거 아닐까..? 내가 너무 이기적인걸까 너무 큰걸 바라는걸까 내가 힘들다고 너무 나만 생각하는걸까 근데 나 정말 진심어린 사과 받고싶어 우리 가족은 무슨 죄야 무섭고 울고 응급실 그만 오고 싶대 그래도 그 곳이나 그 상대방한데 말 한마디 하지 않은 가족들이야 난 오늘 그 곳 사람들과 대화라도 나눠보려고 했으나 전부 연락두절이고 나도 무서워 나를 어떻게 더 망가뜨릴지 무섭고 내가 내 자신을 어떻게 할지도 무서워 11년동안 가족, 친구에게도 말 못했던거 이제는 제 정신이 아닌상태로 세상에 말했더니 돌아오는 건 결국 또 내 탓이 되버렸네 미안해요 근데 나 정말 정말 힘들었어요..힘들어요 아주 많이
When asked about her exit from the group, Mina said to Metro: “I was never stressed about being an idol, and in truth, I never wanted to leave AOA; but because of one person who hated me, I gave up after enduring her bullying for 10 years and at the end of it all, I wanted to turn around and curse at her. In the end, I gave up AOA. “I really had fun promoting AOA with the other members. But some time ago, Unnie’s father passed away, and I felt so sad and strange. At least I know exactly how that feels. When I went to the funeral she came to my crying, telling me she was sorry. It was so unfulfilling, and my heart really broke down.”
