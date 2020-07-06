Apart from BTS' donation, J Hope takes a heartwarming step towards supporting Black Lives Matter

BTS member J-Hope showed his support towards the Black Lives Matter movement with his latest tweet. The singer's photos come a month after BTS donation USD 1 million towards the move.

Last month, it was revealed that BTS and Big Hit Entertainment donated USD 1 million towards the Black Lives Movement. The band also issued a joint statement about their support towards the movement. Now, BTS member J-Hope has stepped forward to show his support to the movement. While the singer wasn't in your face about his support, his recent tweet was loud enough for the whole world to listen. The Chicken Noodle Soup singer posted a few pictures on Twitter over the weekend.

Hobi stans are aware of the singer's love for KAWS. There have been a couple of occasions when he has flaunted his KAWS collection on Twitter. So, when he posted his recent tweet featuring a new KAWS merchandise -- TAKE companion figure -- and it looked like he was showcasing yet another addition to his collection. However, soon the ARMY decoded the real meaning by the picture. Members revealed that the new KAWS figurine was released as part of the Black Lives Matter movement. Koreaboo reported a portion of the sales of the figurine would be donated towards organisations working for the BLM movement. KAWS reportedly is eyeing a donation of USD 250,000.

Hobi's support has left ARMY gushing. Check out a few reactions.

Just when I thought I couldn’t love you any more than I do now I love you!! pic.twitter.com/DjWt0PyLsd — THE GENRE IS BTS⁷ BLM (@DdaengLife) July 5, 2020

Hobi wearing Hobi has figure

shirt From KAWS from KAWS to

for Breast Cancer support Black

Awareness Lives movement @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/Okt4QgFvoi —(@CosmosOfJoyHope) July 5, 2020

the KAWs doll hobi posted is a Black Lives Matter edition, and a portion of the proceeds will go towards BLM organisations ,,, I’ll cry — #mood (@relijoon) July 5, 2020

hobi bought a kaws figurine supporting the BLM movement. hoseok best boy indeed pic.twitter.com/ipVAG6mFOr — (@congenialitae) July 5, 2020

The move comes a month after BTS tweeted, "We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together.#BlackLivesMatter". Their donation and support led to ARMY attempting and successfully raising another USD 1 million towards the cause. The donation was made by many BTS fans, including John Cena.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Credits :TwitterKoreaboo

Share your comment ×