Apartment 7A First Look: Julia Garner Star As A Young Dancer In Upcoming Horror Flick; All We Know So Far

Apartment 7A is a prequel to the classic horror film Rosemary’s Baby. Paramount+ announced the new psychological thriller starring Julia Garner as the main lead. The movie will premiere in the U.S. on Friday, September 27. It will be available in other countries later this year. They also released some first-look pictures from the movie. Checkout;

What is Apart 7A about?

Apartment 7A is about a young dancer named Terry Gionoffrio, played by Julia Garner. Terry dreams of becoming famous in New York City. After a severe injury, an older, wealthy couple, played by Dianne Wiest and Kevin McNally, invites her to live with them in their luxury apartment building, the Bramford.

A Broadway producer, played by Jim Sturgess, offers Terry another chance at fame, making her dreams seem possible again. However, after a night she can’t fully remember, strange events make her question the sacrifices she's willing to make for her career. She starts to realize that there’s something evil not only in Apartment 7A but in the Bramford building itself.

Who will star in Apartment 7A?

The movie features Marli Siu, Andrew Buchan, Rosy McEwen, and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith. Directed by Natalie Erika James, the screenplay was written by James, Christian White, and Skylar James, based on Ira Levin's novel Rosemary’s Baby. The film is produced by Michael Bay, John Krasinski, Allyson Seeger, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller, with Vicki Dee Rock and Alexa Ginsburg as executive producers.

It is a Paramount+ original movie in association with Paramount Pictures and is part of the Peak Screaming collection, which includes new horror originals, fan-favorite horror movies, and iconic Halloween episodes from beloved series. Paramount+ has been turning its film properties into TV shows, like The Offer, inspired by The Godfather.

This isn’t the first twist on Rosemary’s Baby. In 2014, NBC made a two-part limited series starring Zoe Saldana, and a documentary featuring director Roman Polanski and actress Mia Farrow revisited the original film.

Apartment 7A will premiere on Paramount+ on September 27.

