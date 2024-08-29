'Apologies To Robert': Hugo Weaving Reveals He Won't Watch The Rings Of Power Season 2 For THIS Reason

Hugo Weaving, known for his roles in big franchises like The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit, and The Matrix, is now joining the Apple TV+ series Slow Horses as a villain in Season 4. Recently Weaving has admitted that he won’t be watching the second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Prime Video. Here's what the actor said.

Robert Aramayo plays a younger version of Elrond in the new series, which is set thousands of years before the movies Weaving starred in. Despite this, Weaving isn't interested in seeing how his character was portrayed earlier.

In an interview with RadioTimes.com and other press outlets, Weaving shared his thoughts about his past work. He mentioned "I haven't seen it, and apologies to Robert. No, I spent too long in Middle-earth, and I don't particularly want to go back there. I love New Zealand, I recently went back to New Zealand."

Weaving noted, "But no, it's funny - I think when you spend so much time on a particular piece, and in one way… it's a big, big film, huge franchise, but for me, kind of, in a funny way, not a role that I think of with the same sort of stature in my head as it might do for fans. So, no, apologies to Robert, but I haven't seen it. I'm sure he's great."

Weaving portrayed Elrond in five of Peter Jackson’s Middle-earth films from 2001 to 2014, except for The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug. The Rings of Power series, which airs on Prime Video, is set thousands of years before the events of The Lord of the Rings, with Aramayo playing a younger version of Elrond.

In Slow Horses, Weaving takes on the role of Frank Harkness. He’s excited about his new role in the fourth season. Weaving described his character saying, "My character is pretty iconic I think, I think he's a classic villain in one way, but he's also a human being, he's very grey, dark grey. He's a piece of work, he's a renegade, he's out there and is completely unsentimental. He's ruthless, but not without charm! He's a slow burn throughout this particular season."

The new season features a fresh cast, including Ruth Bradley, James Callis, Joanna Scanlan, and Tom Brooke. Returning actors for Season 4 include Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott-Thomas, Rosalind Eleazar, Saskia Reeves, and Jonathan Pryce.

Slow Horses Season 4 starts on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, September 4.

