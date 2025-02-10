Apple Cider Vinegar: 6 Movies and TV Shows to Add to Your Watchlist if You Liked Netflix's Drama Series

Netflix's Apple Cider Vinegar, currently streaming on Netflix, unspools the lurid true story of Belle Gibson, the Australian health guru who faked a terminal cancer diagnosis to build a wellness empire. This series, created by Samantha Strauss, based on Beau Donelly and Nick Toscano's The Woman Who Fooled the World, stars Kaitlyn Dever as Gibson. Fans of true-crime scams won't want to miss the 6 movies and TV shows with similar vibes.

In the six-episode limited series, Gibson gains enormous fame based on her claim that she cured her cancer through diet and wellness. However, investigative journalists in 2015 exposed her as a scammer—she never had cancer. Public outrage and legal action brought her brand down. Take a look at the 6 similar twisted titles you would want to add to your watchlist immediately.

Here are 6 movies and TV shows to watch if Apple Cider Vinegar leaves you craving for more:

1. Dopesick

A miniseries that describes the harsh opioid crisis in America, emphasizing Purdue Pharma's role in pushing OxyContin and its devastating effects on patients, doctors, and law enforcement. Though the pharmaceutical company is a major part of the main plot, the series highlights individual stories starring Kaitlyn Dever as Betsy Mallum, Michael Keaton as Dr. Samuel Finnix, and Will Poulter as Billy Cutler.

Dopesick is available on Hulu.

2. WeCrashed

The rise and spectacular fall of a co-working space company, WeWork, featuring how charismatic founder Adam Neumann (played by Jared Leto) and his wife, Rebekah (Anne Hathaway), took a bright startup and transformed it into a spectacular financial disaster.

Advertisement

WeCrashed is streaming on AppleTV+ since 2022.

3. Bitconned

A riveting documentary that unravels a cryptocurrency scam in which young fraudsters Ray Trapani, Sam Sharma, and Robert Farkas lure investors by promising them a digital currency fortune that they later abscond with millions.

Bitconned is available on Netflix.

4. Inventing Anna

Inventing Anna is a juicy drama based on an infamous true story, telling how fake German heiress Anna Delvey, portrayed by Julia Garner, duped New York's elite out of millions of dollars as a fake socialite with unlimited funds.

Inventing Anna is available to stream on Netflix.

5. The Dropout

The Dropout is about Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of a health tech company who lies about her company's achievements to scam venture capitalists and investors. This Emmy-winning drama is right in the lane of Netflix's Apple Cider Vinegar. It stars Amanda Seyfried and Naveen Andrews.

Watch The Dropout on Hulu.

6. I Care A Lot

Advertisement

Marla Grayson, played by Rosamund Pike, masterfully and ruthlessly exploits elderly people by becoming their legal guardian—until the wrong family becomes her target.

I Care A Lot is available on Netflix.

These were 6 twisted movies and TV shows for Apple Cider Vinegar fans to add to your watchlist.