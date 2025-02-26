Apple Cider Vinegar: What Happened to Belle Gibson’s Parents and Brother After She Confessed to Lying About Cancer?

Belle Gibson’s scam took over the internet a decade ago, and to bring the truth of the story back to the audience, Netflix has scheduled Apple Cider Vinegar to hit the screens soon. Following Gibson’s revelation of the truth, her parents, Natalie and Andrew Dal-Bell, and her brother, Nick Gibson, were highly affected by the act.

Gibson played an influencer on the internet and shared a remedy to cure brain tumors. She had faked cancer and revealed that the natural remedies had cured it completely. However, two investigative journalists conducted a study on Belle and her journey as an influencer and confessed that she never actually had cancer.

Amid the trap of lies that her daughter had woven for herself, Natalie spoke for the first time in 2015 and shared that she was “deeply hurt and incredibly upset” by the tactics. She revealed, “Belle never cared for me; her brother is not autistic, and she’s barely done a minute’s housework in her life.”

Natalie went on to state, "I've practically worked myself into an early grave to give that girl everything she wanted in life." She continued to reveal that she was shocked over Belle's refusal to take accountability for her wrongdoing.

Gibson's brother, too, was disgusted by his sister's actions. Nick, who is a father of two kids, revealed to the Daily Mail in 2024 that he does not feel comfortable with what his sister has done and wants to keep his children away from her.

Nick shared, "I feel pretty upset by what she did to those families." He added, "None of them deserved it. They were actually going through problems for real, and then you've got Belle, who's faking cancer and pretending to fix herself and play doctor herself and all this other rubbish."

Meanwhile, Gibson's mother is no more, and Nick rarely speaks to his sister while managing a family of his own.

Apple Cider Vinegar will be available to stream on Netflix.